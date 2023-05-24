BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million.

BM Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

