BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million.
BM Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.58.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
