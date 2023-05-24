BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.67 and last traded at C$21.59. 7,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 17,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.56.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

