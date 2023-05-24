Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $87,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.