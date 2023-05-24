Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 2.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $87,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

