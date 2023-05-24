Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 85,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 144,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Trading Down 6.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 34.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $607.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Articles

