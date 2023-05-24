Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,349 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $52,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 62,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 206,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $3,335,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

