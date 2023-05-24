Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $29.25

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

