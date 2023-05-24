Brokerages Set NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT at $18.33

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Price Performance

NGMS opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.36 million, a P/E ratio of -40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

