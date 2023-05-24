Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,425 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $106,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.67. 524,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

