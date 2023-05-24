BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Head-To-Head Review

BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of BYTE Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BYTE Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYTE Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 212.20%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than BYTE Acquisition.

This table compares BYTE Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYTE Acquisition N/A -54.24% 2.59% Rigetti Computing -567.88% -48.70% -36.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BYTE Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYTE Acquisition N/A N/A $10.63 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 6.79 -$71.52 million ($0.63) -1.09

BYTE Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats BYTE Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

