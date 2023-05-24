Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Cactus has raised its dividend by an average of 69.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

WHD stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

