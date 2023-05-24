Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.85.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $76,555,705. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

