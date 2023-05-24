Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 49.20

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.20 ($0.61) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,516.62 ($43.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,505.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,600.12. Caledonia Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 3,015 ($37.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,065 ($50.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 516.91 and a beta of 0.72.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

