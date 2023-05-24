Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CM. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

CM opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

