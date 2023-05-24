Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 60 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,680 ($58.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,715.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,849.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,603.85 and a beta of 0.22. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 1-year low of GBX 4,486.17 ($55.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,190 ($64.55).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

