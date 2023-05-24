Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 60 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,680 ($58.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,715.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,849.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,603.85 and a beta of 0.22. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 1-year low of GBX 4,486.17 ($55.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,190 ($64.55).
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile
