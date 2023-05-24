Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 546,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 291,889 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.35.
The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.99%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.19.
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
