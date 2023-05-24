Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.23. 42,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 64,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.21.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

