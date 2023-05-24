Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.32. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

