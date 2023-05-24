Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 83,366 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1,815.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

