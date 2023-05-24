Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $163.01 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.67 billion and $163.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.15 or 0.06788568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,870,325,809 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

