Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Shares Up 417.2%

Shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Rating) shot up 417.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 117,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

