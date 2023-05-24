Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 4.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 658,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,045,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.32 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 45.24%.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
