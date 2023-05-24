Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 4.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 658,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,045,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.32 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

