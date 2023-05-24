Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. 1,155,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,021. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.