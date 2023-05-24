Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 256,311 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 259,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the period.

Shares of RYLD stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 901,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

