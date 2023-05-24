Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 257,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,202. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.