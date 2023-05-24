Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. 3,113,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.