Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $2.14 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 360,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.