Cavalier Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,180,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 688,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

