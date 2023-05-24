Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 112 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.84 on Wednesday, hitting $363.58. 1,492,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.38 and a 200-day moving average of $351.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.