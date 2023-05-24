Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

