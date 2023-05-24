Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 266 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,935. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

