Cavalier Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $764.80. 64,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,464. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $371.52 and a 12 month high of $794.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

