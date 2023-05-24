Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $593.20 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $593.20 million and approximately $3,370.36 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

