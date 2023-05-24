Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

