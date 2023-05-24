Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 663302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 2.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

