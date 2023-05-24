Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 663302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
