China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.25

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
