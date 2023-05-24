China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Announces Dividend of $1.10

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0969 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CGASY stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.