China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Announces Dividend of $1.10

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0969 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CGASY stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
