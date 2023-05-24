ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Trading Down 0.6%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 6,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.