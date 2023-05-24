Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

CHUY opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $671.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

