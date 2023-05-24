Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

