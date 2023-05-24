Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock worth $1,801,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

