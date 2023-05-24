Citigroup Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $460.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.48. 2,064,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

