Citigroup Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $460.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.86.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.48. 2,064,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

