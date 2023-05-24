Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Articles

