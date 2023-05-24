Cliffwater LLC Has $17.63 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 127,247 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 5.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.78% of Golub Capital BDC worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,997,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 359,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

