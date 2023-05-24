Cliffwater LLC Has $17.63 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 127,247 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 5.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.78% of Golub Capital BDC worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,997,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 359,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.42.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.