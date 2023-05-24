Cliffwater LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises approximately 2.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.50% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 188,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,696. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

