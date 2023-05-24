CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 15,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 39,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc is a growing company, which engages in providing innovative mental, physical, and occupational health services, healthcare navigation, absence management, and healthcare productivity tools. Its services include employee and family assistance programs, student assistance programs, mental health, telemedicine, occupational health, assessments and absence management, all accessed either through a nonstop phone line service or fully integrated digital platform.

