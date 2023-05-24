Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.27) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON COA traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.87). 1,651,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,356. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coats Group

About Coats Group

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 63,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($61,869.33). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

