Columbia Asset Management Sells 3,250 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.