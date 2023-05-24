Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,984,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.