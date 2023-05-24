Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.78

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 70651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Commerce Bancshares's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

